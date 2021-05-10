Ellis Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of PPA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,620. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.88. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $76.19.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

