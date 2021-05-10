Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.91 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.