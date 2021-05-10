Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.430-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.80 million-$136.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.58 million.

PLYM stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,606. The firm has a market cap of $557.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

PLYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.