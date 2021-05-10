Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Increases Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 126.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,433 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 278,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,449,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.