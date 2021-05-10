Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 400 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in The Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,752,921 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $66.75. 27,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,674. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

