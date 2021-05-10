Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,933,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.01. 90,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,366. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.82. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $127.41 and a 52 week high of $258.59.

