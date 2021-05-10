Key Financial Inc Sells 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Key Financial Inc cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,351.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,206.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,933.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

