Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Buys 459 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.0% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after buying an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,279,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,134,932 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $135.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

