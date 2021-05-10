AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $167.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AptarGroup traded as high as $158.35 and last traded at $157.92, with a volume of 1167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.56.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,743,600. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,316,000 after acquiring an additional 98,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 699,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average of $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.48%.

AptarGroup Company Profile (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.