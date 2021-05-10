Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 16,424 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $64.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,073. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

