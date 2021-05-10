BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report $262.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.10 million to $272.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank reported sales of $261.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE BXS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,190. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

