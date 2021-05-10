Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Paychex by 57.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 47.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Paychex by 11.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $101.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.60.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

