McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,991,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,548,000 after purchasing an additional 183,123 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,302,000 after buying an additional 283,797 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $228.43 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

