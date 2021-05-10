JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.

Shares of JELD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,900. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.45.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

