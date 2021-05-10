Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $192.00 to $171.00. The stock had previously closed at $114.89, but opened at $110.42. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Karuna Therapeutics shares last traded at $112.10, with a volume of 1,066 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.27.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,015,000 shares of company stock worth $119,740,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average is $107.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

