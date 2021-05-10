Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0106 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.46 million and $1,018.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,220.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.02 or 0.02483422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $352.85 or 0.00616647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00067005 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001910 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003408 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

