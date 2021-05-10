Inex Project Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Inex Project has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar. One Inex Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Inex Project has a total market capitalization of $502,525.23 and $377.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 107.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00249721 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.15 or 0.01206124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003714 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00030108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.62 or 0.00747324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,204.82 or 0.99973262 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject . The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Inex Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inex Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inex Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

