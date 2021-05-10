DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $37.76 or 0.00065983 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $39.12 million and $660,020.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 107.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00249721 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $690.15 or 0.01206124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003714 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00030108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.62 or 0.00747324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,204.82 or 0.99973262 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.