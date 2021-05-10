Sentinel Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $51.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $69.99 million and approximately $51.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059710 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00044708 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014937 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006068 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UPPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.