Vantage Investment Partners LLC Makes New $39.45 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 424,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,447,000. Activision Blizzard makes up 1.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 48,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.16.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.