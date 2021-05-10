Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avis Budget's ability to cater to a wide range of mobility demands helps it expand and strengthen global foothold through organic growth. It operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. The company’s fleet expansion and technology enhancement initiatives are likely to enhance its offerings. Partly due to these positives, the stock price has increased over the past year. However, the company faces intense competition from other players in terms of pricing in the vehicle rental industry. Pricing pressure in the international business is weighing on the company's revenue per day. The company's rental business experiences seasonal variations. The company has no plan to pay cash dividends on common stock. High debt remains a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of CAR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,166. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $90.29.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

