Consolidated Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,729,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,498,000 after acquiring an additional 990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after acquiring an additional 872,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.82. 30,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $159.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.