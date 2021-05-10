Keystone Wealth Partners Invests $201,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Keystone Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Fastenal accounts for 0.1% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $2,028,000. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $3,643,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

