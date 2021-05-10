Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Buys 6,663 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.0% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $332.80 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $215.99 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

