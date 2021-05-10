Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,528,000 after acquiring an additional 313,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.30 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

