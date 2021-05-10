Insider Buying: MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Acquires 31,250 Shares of Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Matthew Donald Hudson purchased 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £14,687.50 ($19,189.31).

Shares of MJH stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 46.75 ($0.61). 105,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,538. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 44.92. MJ Hudson Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £80.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24.

MJ Hudson Group Company Profile

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

