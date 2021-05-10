Insider Buying: MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Acquires 31,250 Shares of Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Matthew Donald Hudson purchased 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £14,687.50 ($19,189.31).
Shares of MJH stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 46.75 ($0.61). 105,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,538. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 44.92. MJ Hudson Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £80.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24.
MJ Hudson Group Company Profile
