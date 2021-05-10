Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 8.0% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $85.30 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

