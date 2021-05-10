Aldebaran Financial Inc. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its position in The Home Depot by 1,239.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 3,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 146,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

Shares of HD stock opened at $341.34 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.20 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.