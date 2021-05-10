Excalibur Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,655 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after buying an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $52,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 44,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,466. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

