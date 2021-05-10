Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) is Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 109.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,300 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $106,033,000 after buying an additional 376,013 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $3,520,000. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $24.20. 410,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,993,652. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

