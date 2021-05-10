Lonestar Resources US (LONEQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LONEQ remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. Lonestar Resources US has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.