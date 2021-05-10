Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 75.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,795. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

