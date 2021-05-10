Black Diamond Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,163. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $42.30.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

