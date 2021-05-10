Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$390 million.

ATER has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 38,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,813. Aterian has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $48.99.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

