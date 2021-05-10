Infini Master Fund Invests $176,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Darden Restaurants makes up approximately 1.1% of Infini Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.45.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $142.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of -148.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

