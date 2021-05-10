AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s previous close.

APP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.78.

APP opened at $57.26 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

