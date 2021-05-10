Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $261.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $242.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s previous close.
ITW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.
Shares of ITW stock opened at $238.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $239.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.93 and its 200 day moving average is $209.98.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
