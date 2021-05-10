Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $261.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $242.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s previous close.

ITW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $238.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $239.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.93 and its 200 day moving average is $209.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

