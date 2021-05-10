Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $310.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LH. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.27.

LH opened at $278.14 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $155.19 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

