Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Sprott from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Shares of SII traded down C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$55.19. 8,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.78. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of C$33.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.79.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$38.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprott will post 1.6799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.