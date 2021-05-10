Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enerplus from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.39.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$2.22 and a 1 year high of C$7.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

