Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 0.9% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $92.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

