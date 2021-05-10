General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $194.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $128.80 and a 1 year high of $195.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.19.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.