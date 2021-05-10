Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

