Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Makes New $52,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.70. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

