Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $834,000 Stock Position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBO. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 199,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

ROBO traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,537. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

