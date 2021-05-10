State of Michigan Retirement System Has $53.46 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,903 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.09% of Autodesk worth $53,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.09.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.45. 6,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,718. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

