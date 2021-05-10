Davis Rea LTD. Has $7.52 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 4.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $46.77. 29,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,248. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,266.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

