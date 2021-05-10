State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $49,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,675. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,855 shares of company stock worth $5,140,557. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

