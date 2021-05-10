Analysts Expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $195.33 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

HOLI remained flat at $$13.63 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,886. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $825.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

