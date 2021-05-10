Aldebaran Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after buying an additional 300,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

ED traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.81. 8,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,594. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

